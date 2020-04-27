NFL Rumors: Patriots Still Not Interested in Signing Cam Newton
With the NFL draft over, teams will continue to examine other available players around the league to potentially fill holes in their rosters.
It's a bleak time for quarterbacks looking for jobs right now. Top free-agent quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Philip Rivers were whisked off the market quickly this spring, leaving no spots available for starters elsewhere. Other QBs like Cam Newton and Jameis Winston were left searching for a new home after being released by their teams. Winston is reportedly closing in on a one-year deal with the Saints, but Newton has yet to find a possible landing spot.
Speculation mounted if Newton could go to the Patriots with Brady in Tampa Bay and backup Jarrett Stidham appearing to be his successor. However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports New England still isn't showing any interest in signing Newton, even after the team failed to draft a QB over the weekend. With the coronavirus pandemic stalling the NFL's on-field activity right now, Newton might not receive any offers until later this summer.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- RB Dalvin Cook will participate in the Vikings' virtual voluntary offseason program, which starts Monday, while waiting for a new contract. Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Browns have exercised the fifth-year options of DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku. (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com)
- Patriots FB James Develin announced his retirement, citing "unforeseen complications" with the neck injury that ended his season last year in Septemeber. (Personal announcement)
- The Saints agreed to a two-year deal with backup QB Taysom Hill (Team announcement). The deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed and includes another $1 million in incentives. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports)