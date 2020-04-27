With the NFL draft over, teams will continue to examine other available players around the league to potentially fill holes in their rosters.

It's a bleak time for quarterbacks looking for jobs right now. Top free-agent quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Philip Rivers were whisked off the market quickly this spring, leaving no spots available for starters elsewhere. Other QBs like Cam Newton and Jameis Winston were left searching for a new home after being released by their teams. Winston is reportedly closing in on a one-year deal with the Saints, but Newton has yet to find a possible landing spot.

Speculation mounted if Newton could go to the Patriots with Brady in Tampa Bay and backup Jarrett Stidham appearing to be his successor. However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports New England still isn't showing any interest in signing Newton, even after the team failed to draft a QB over the weekend. With the coronavirus pandemic stalling the NFL's on-field activity right now, Newton might not receive any offers until later this summer.

