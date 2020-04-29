At Age 9, Justin Herbert Predicted He Would Play Pro Football in Los Angeles

As a 9-year-old kid, Justin Herbert said he wanted to be a professional football player and live in Los Angeles when he was older.

Mission accomplished.

In a series of worksheets shared by the Chargers' Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, Herbert appeared to have at least some of his childhood predictions come true. Among others, an 11-year-old Herbert also wrote that his favorite team was "chargers football."

Last Thursday night, Los Angeles selected Herbert No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Herbert put together an impressive senior season with Oregon, tallying 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a Pac-12 title. He capped off his collegiate career by rushing for three touchdowns in Oregon's 28–27 victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

The Chargers went 5-11 in 2019 and are replacing longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Rivers had been the team's starter since 2006.

At 11, Herbert also wrote that "Loosing" was his biggest pet peeve. He'll look to improve the Chargers, next season and beyond.