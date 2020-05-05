Running back Marshawn Lynch said Monday night that his agent, Doug Hendrickson, has been "in talks" with the Seahawks about a potential return to Seattle.

Lynch, 34, played three games for the Seahawks in 2019, including their wild card win over the Eagles and their divisional round loss to the Packers. He rushed for just 67 yards on 30 carries, though he did score four touchdowns.

"Imma keep it solid. My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens," Lynch told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s--t, I'm looking good. So I ain't really tripping too much."

Seattle has six running backs on its roster after the 2020 NFL Draft, but last season's leading rushers Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny enter 2020 following season-ending injuries. Seattle drafted Miami running back Deejay Dallas in the draft.

Lynch scored 58 touchdowns in 83 games with the Seahawks from 2011-19. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014, and he's tallied 12 playoff touchdowns.

The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West in 2019 at 11–5. They have made the playoffs eight times in ten years under Pete Carroll.

Analysis from Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven: Seattle has been rumored to have interest in another veteran running back to add to the fold this offseason with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny both recovering from season-ending injuries.

Though he just turned 34 years old, Marshawn Lynch would be a natural choice to re-sign because of his familiarity with Seattle's scheme and popularity in the locker room coupled with the fact he still packs plenty of punch running through defenders. General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll haven't ruled out the return of "Beast Mode" since the season ended in January and if he's truly interested in playing a full season, this would be a smart idea for both sides.