Thursday Night Football Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups

The 2020 NFL season schedule was announced Thursday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast by FOX, the NFL Network and on Amazon Prime Video.

The NFL season kicks off on a Thursday night with Texans at Chiefs. But the Thursday Night Football series doesn't begin until Week 2 when the Bengals travel to the Browns.

Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

See the full schedule below:

Thursday Night Football Schedule:

Week 2: Bengals at Browns

Week 3: Dolphins at Jaguars

Week 4: Broncos at Jets

Week 5: Buccaneers at Bears

Week 6: Chiefs at Bills

Week 7: Giants at Eagles

Week 8: Falcons at Panthers

Week 9: Giants at 49ers

Week 10: Colts at Titans

Week 11: Cardinals at Seahawks

Week 13: Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Patriots at Rams

Week 15: Chargers at Ravens