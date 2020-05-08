Thursday Night Football Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups
The 2020 NFL season schedule was announced Thursday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast by FOX, the NFL Network and on Amazon Prime Video.
The NFL season kicks off on a Thursday night with Texans at Chiefs. But the Thursday Night Football series doesn't begin until Week 2 when the Bengals travel to the Browns.
Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
See the full schedule below:
Thursday Night Football Schedule:
Week 2: Bengals at Browns
Week 3: Dolphins at Jaguars
Week 4: Broncos at Jets
Week 5: Buccaneers at Bears
Week 6: Chiefs at Bills
Week 7: Giants at Eagles
Week 8: Falcons at Panthers
Week 9: Giants at 49ers
Week 10: Colts at Titans
Week 11: Cardinals at Seahawks
Week 13: Cowboys at Ravens
Week 14: Patriots at Rams
Week 15: Chargers at Ravens