NFL Rumors: Seahawks Offer Devonta Freeman One-Year Deal
The Seattle Seahawks have offered running back Devonta Freeman a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.
Per Silver, Freeman has also drawn interest from the Eagles and Jets.
The 28-year-old Freeman had spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Falcons, making two consecutive Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016.
Freeman played in 14 games last season, but recorded just 656 rushing yards on 184 carries for 3.6 yards per carry. He was able to eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season as he added 410 receiving yards on 59 catches.
