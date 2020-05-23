Tom Brady Roasts Eli Manning Over Joining Twitter: 'Never Showed Up Until the 4th Quarter'

Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning joined Twitter Saturday, and Tom Brady seized the opportunity to keep their rivalry going.

Manning announced his arrival on Twitter with a reference to the beloved movie Hoosiers in his first tweet, and Brady quickly joked with the QB about his timing.

This isn't the first time Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to Manning, has quipped about those defeats. When Manning retired in January, Brady took to Twitter to congratulate the 37-year-old on his successful career but revealed he's still a little sour over the Super Bowl losses.

"Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn't won any Super Bowls," Brady joked.

New York's first Super Bowl victory over the Patriots came in 2007 in a shocking 17–14 upset. Four years later, Manning and the Giants bested New England again in Super Bowl XLVI to win their fourth championship in franchise history. Manning was selected as Super Bowl MVP in both games.

In true Eli fashion, he probably won't throw a jab back at Brady. However, his older brother Payton Manning might keep the friendly banter going when he and Tiger Woods play against Brady and Phil Mickelson in the charity fundraiser "The Match II" on Sunday.