Two days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement admitting the league was wrong to ignore players who knelt in protest during the national anthem, President Donald Trump again weighed in on the matter.

In his statement, Goodell pledged his support players who are protesting and said he planned on reaching out to players individually.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism, and the systematic oppression of Black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.

"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without Black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."

On Friday, Trump tweeted his support of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said on Wednesday that he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." After Brees apologized for his remarks on Thursday, Trump said Brees shouldn't have apologized at all. Brees later countered Trump's praise.

"I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he's truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high," Trump tweeted. "We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag-NO KNEELING!"