The NFL and the NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per NFL Network, multiple executives informed of talks believe the upcoming preseason could consist of just two games, instead of four.

As of a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming training camp will be altered in more ways than one. Last week, the NFL sent a memo to its clubs telling teams they could only hold camps at their practice facilities in order to "mitigate exposure risks."

The memo also said the NFL is continuing to work with the NFLPA on "developing protocols" that will allow some players to return "on a limited basis" before the conclusion of the offseason program.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Wednesday that while teams used teams were previously required to report to training camp 15 days before their preseason opener, 28 NFL teams now must report July 28—which is 47 or 48 days before Week 1 of the regular season.

The teams playing Sunday, Sept. 13, must report to camp 47 days before their opener, and the teams scheduled to play Monday, Sept. 14, must report 48 days before their Week 1 matchup.

The changes make the training camp reporting date more uniform across the NFL.

Per NFL Network, a shortened preseason would also allow for a longer ramp-up period for players who weren't able to get their usual offseason work in with their teams.