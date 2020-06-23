Although free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown only played in one game last season, two teams have reportedly considered signing him for the 2020 campaign.

During an appearance on NFL Now, NFL Network's Michael Silver said the Ravens and Seahawks have had "internal discussions" about bringing on Brown.

"Teams are sniffing around. I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith," Silver said. "They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition...assuming there is a suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens–his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team–they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Earlier this month, Brown pleaded no contest to charges related to his moving truck driver battery case from January. The NFL is investigating allegations against Brown after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault last year. In Septemeber 2019, Sports Illustrated released a story including a second account of sexual misconduct involving Brown. Brown has denied the accusations.

The wideout missed most of the 2019 season after New England released him in September, and he has repeatedly stated his desire to return to the NFL.

Both the Seahawks and Ravens are looking to add to their receiving corps. Baltimore has relied on Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and Marquise Brown, while Seattle signed Philip Dorsett this offseason to complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Any team looking to sign Antonio Brown would have to consider dealing with his possible discipline from the league.