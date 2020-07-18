Despite concerns over the NFL's health and safety protocols, the league plans to open training camp on time.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, sent an email to all teams' general managers and head coaches Saturday morning with the details. Vincent noted in the email, which was obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, that the schedule remains in place and rookies will report on July 21. Quarterbacks and injured players are set to arrive on July 23, while all other players will report on July 28.

The dates slightly differ for the Chiefs and Texans, who will kick off the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 10. Rookies for both teams will report to camp on July 20.

Pelissero pointed out that only 20 players will be allowed at one time in teams' facilities until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club.

The NFL Players Association continues to worry over the league's coronavirus testing protocols, the preseason schedule and the financial impact the virus could have on the NFL.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and union president J.C. Tretter of the Browns discussed these issues in a video conference call with members of the Pro Football Writers of America on Friday. Tretter said players would feel more at ease if daily testing was implemented due to the spikes in positive coronavirus cases in some states like California, Arizona, Florida and Texas.

"We believe that daily testing is important, especially given some of these hotspots, and we don't right now plan on changing in that position," Tretter said, per GiantsCountry's Patricia Traina. "It doesn't mean that we won't continue to talk about it, but we were clear about our belief that daily testing is going to be necessary."

The NFLPA remains focused on finding the safest way to practice and play amid the coronavirus pandemic with the season quickly approaching. When asked on the call what will happen if the NFL sticks to its stance that it has done everything possible to create a safe work environment despite the players' concerns, Smith remained silent on the topic but added the union would "explore its options."