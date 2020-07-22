Jets safety Jamal Adams took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on a report that the State Department's internal watchdog investigated team owner Woody Johnson—the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom—for allegedly making racist and sexist comments to his embassy staff.

"We need the RIGHT people at the top," Adams tweeted, addressing an article detailing the allegations. "Wrong is wrong!"

On Wednesday, CNN reported Johnson made racist comments about Black men, arguing the "real challenge" is that Black fathers do not stick with their families. Johnson also reportedly questioned why Black History Month is celebrated by Black communities.

Johnson reportedly made derogatory comments about women, including about their looks. He also allegedly said he enjoyed working with women because they are cheaper and worked harder than men.

Johnson did not deny the accusations, according to CNN.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Johnson tried to use his government position to try to secure an Open Championship at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland. Johnson allegedly contacted Scotland's secretary of state after President Trump requested the favor in February 2018, according to CNN.

Johnson, 73, has been the owner of the Jets since he purchased the team for $635 million in 2000. In 2017, Johnson was nominated by President Trump to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and was later sworn in by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. His three-year term is slated to end later this year.

Johnson handed over the Jets' daily operations to his brother Christopher Johnson, who holds minority ownership and has acted as chairman and CEO, in 2017. An NFL spokesman said that the league is aware of the report and deferred any questions to the State Department, which is handling the investigation.

In June, Adams reportedly informed the Jets that he wanted to be traded after expressing frustration with his contract.