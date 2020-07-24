NFLPA Accepts Changes to CBA, Training Camps Set to Open On Time

The NFL Players Association has reportedly accepted the league's proposals to change the current collective bargaining agreement on both health and business fronts, clearing the way for training camps to open on time.

The news was reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The league later released an official statement, confirming the board had approved changes by a 29-3 vote.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the agreement, reinforcing the league's commitment to keeping players, league employees and fans safe during the 2020 season.

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” Goodell said. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

On the health and safety side of things, players who test negative for COVID-19 will take physicals at their respective teams' facilities in early August, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Earlier this week, SI's Andrew Brandt had speculated that the league was trying to run out the clock on the NFLPA to try and work out a better deal financially for the owners, similar to how the MLB negotiations played out. Now, it seems as if both sides are satisfied, and positioned to begin the season on schedule.