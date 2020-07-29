Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa has signed a five-year extension worth $135 million with the Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal ties Bosa to Los Angeles for the next six seasons and has $102 million guaranteed, which per ESPN, is a new record for a defensive player.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was owed $14.36 million this season.

Bosa reported Tuesday at the team’s headquarters for the veterans' first day of training camp and coronavirus testing.

The fourth-year defensive end made the Pro Bowl last season after accumulating 11.5 sacks and 67 tackles. He also previously earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2017.

The Chargers defensive end, who is the older brother of Niners star defender Nick Bosa, won the NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016.

Los Angeles is entering a new stadium this season and is looking to rebound from a 5-11 2019 campaign.