The Bills told their rookies to return home from the team's facility Thursday following five positive coronavirus tests this week, the team told ESPN.

According to ESPN, two players, including one rookie, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The rookie is asymptomatic.

While the Bills were not required to shut their facility down following the positive test, the team decided to minimize risk by sending its players home. As a result of the decision, the team held virtual meetings on Thursday instead of holding in-person meetings as scheduled.

"As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "With five since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team."

Rookies first reported to training camp and underwent testing on July 21.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. On Wednesday, the team put defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Duke Williams on the aforementioned list.

Throughout this past week, more than two-dozen NFL players have elected to opt out of the season as a result of COVID-19 concerns. Among them include Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.