Both the Saints and Titans are making strong pushes to try and sign former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Diana Russini. Per ESPN, both teams want Clowney on the field by next Monday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try and sign Clowney, and the former Texans and Seahawks DE has spoken multiple times with New Orleans head coach Sean Payton.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans have maintained interest in Clowney and the Seahawks are also monitoring the situation. According to Russini, the Jaguars are also monitoring the situation.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks after a preseason trade from the Texans. He was acquired in exchange for linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round draft pick, which New England ended up using on tight end Devin Asiasi after it changed hands in a couple more trades.

In his sixth season, Clowney notched 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had a career-high four forced fumbles and his first career interception.

Here are the latest news and notes from around the NFL: