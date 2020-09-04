SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Make Ryan Kelly the NFL’s Highest-Paid Center with $50 Million Extension

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Kelly is old school, which means the anchor to the Indianapolis Colts offensive line shrugged about the distinction of becoming the NFL’s highest-paid center with a four-year, $50-million extension on Thursday afternoon.

The fifth-year pro said he would probably celebrate by picking up a six-pack of beer and a pizza on the way home from the Colts complex.

Contract terms were first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I guess the one thing I’ve learned in this business is even if you’re the highest-paid, you’re going to be the highest-paid for it could be a week, it could be a year,” Kelly said in a Zoom video call. “Someone is going to jump you eventually.

“I’m sure when the first $30 million quarterback happened, everybody was like, ‘Ooh, holy crap.’ But in my opinion, it’s about going out there every single day and doing my job. That’s honestly what I care about doing. You don’t play the game for free. You’re going out there and putting your body on the line every single Sunday. It’s awesome.”

MORE: Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated

Kelly, 27, is coming off his first Pro Bowl and anchors an offensive line that was the NFL’s only group without a missed start in 2019. The O-line opened holes for the seventh-ranked rushing offense (133.1 yards per game), the first time the Colts have been in the top 10 in rushing since 2001. The Colts were also ninth in fewest sacks allowed.

The 2016 first-round selection, chosen 18th overall, confided that he had hoped to end up with the Colts. He’s from West Chester, Ohio, so that meant family and friends would have a two-hour drive to see him play.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere else, to be honest,” he said. “I never told anybody that besides my agent. I didn't want to go play in Seattle, it’s too far away. Indianapolis is two hours from my house. This would be awesome to have my parents come and see all my games, my grandpa, all my grandparents, aunts, and uncles.”

Kelly recalled with a smile how impressive it was to be picked up by Colts owner Jim Irsay’s private jet for a 17-minute flight to the Colts complex to introduce him to the media in 2017.

He first called his fiancee, Emma, with the news of his extension, couldn’t reach his mother at work, then did a FaceTime with his father.

Kelly’s voice cracked and he got emotional about how he wouldn’t be where he is without the support of his family and friends.

“I wouldn’t be here without ‘em,” he said, clearing his throat.

The Indianapolis Colts made fifth-year pro Ryan Kelly the NFL's highest-paid center with a four-year, $50-million extension on Thursday.
Colts fifth-year center Ryan Kelly is coming off his first Pro Bowl in 2019.Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

(Check out Horseshoe Nation’s premium page)

The Colts have several players entering contract years, most notably wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, defensive end Justin Houston, and running back Marlon Mack. Quarterback Philip Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal for 2020.

But Kelly, who has started all 51 games in his career, was evidently the first priority for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who shared some kind words with the center after the deal was done.

“This is the leadership role that I’ve always wanted for you,” Kelly said, paraphrasing Ballard’s message. “This is just an extension of what you can do for us and how valuable you are to our team.”

Kelly admitted there were some stressful moments in the negotiation, but said he understood it’s a business and the first offer isn’t always the best one. He’s grateful his contract won’t become a distraction during the regular season.

“I am glad it got done,” he said.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Arthur Joins SI's AllColts

Longtime Indianapolis Colts journalist Jake Arthur brings extensive expertise and team knowledge as a writer to the Sports Illustrated-powered AllColts site.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

LuckyHorseshoe

Colts Roster Decisions: Secondary

Rookie Julian Blackmon is starting to practice, which means the Indianapolis Colts could be keeping five safeties. Cornerback is also a crowded roster spot with possibly six keepers on the 53-man roster.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Roster Decisions: Linebacker

The starting trio of Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker, and Bobby Okereke is one of the NFL’s best group of linebackers. Who will the Indianapolis Colts keep to back them up?

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: D-Line

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have too many bodies on an improved defensive line, but the uncertain injury timetable for defensive end Kemoko Turay and defensive tackle Sheldon Day provides room to keep an extra player.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

WR T.Y. Hilton Calls Colts Connection with QB Philip Rivers 'a Perfect Match'

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and quarterback Philip Rivers have taken to each other rather quickly since they started working together about one month ago. A 47-year-old TD pass play on Saturday is a testament to their instant chemistry.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: Kicker

Incumbent Chase McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship faced off in an Indianapolis Colts kicking competition for the past month. Head coach Frank Reich said they performed well and that both are NFL kickers. But the Colts are only keeping one.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Impressed by Rookie Safety Julian Blackmon's Recovery from Knee Surgery

When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the third round in April, they knew he was in rehabilitation from knee surgery. They told him not to worry and just trust the process to heal. And Blackmon did.

Phillip B. Wilson

How Colts' Philip Rivers Measures Quarterback Success

As a 17-year NFL veteran quarterback, Philip Rivers shares how he gauges success at the position. That includes getting rid of the football quickly to Indianapolis Colts pass-catchers.

Phillip B. Wilson

Al-Quadin Muhammad Keeps Earning Snaps

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is making the most of his second NFL opportunity with 47 tackles in 31 games as a reliable reserve the past two years.

Phillip B. Wilson

How Colts Handle Jonathan Taylor's Drops

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor dropped two passes in Saturday’s scrimmage. Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni shares how the team is coaching Taylor to improve as a pass-catcher.

Phillip B. Wilson