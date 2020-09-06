NFL Rumors: Bucs Sign Josh Rosen to Practice Squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

He reportedly talked to other teams who had spots on their active roster, but elected to join Tampa Bay.

Rosen was released Friday by the Dolphins after the team tried to find a trade for him.

According to NFL Network, the former UCLA QB's agents initially went unclaimed on waivers. His agents reportedly wanted the former first-round pick to become a free agent so he could have more choice in his next team.

Rosen was drafted by the Cardinals in 2018, but struggled throughout his first season. Arizona selected Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft and traded Rosen to the Dolphins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Rosen has a 3-13 record in 16 NFL starts, and he's appeared in 20 games.

