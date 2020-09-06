NFL Rumors: Bucs Sign Josh Rosen to Practice Squad
Quarterback Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
He reportedly talked to other teams who had spots on their active roster, but elected to join Tampa Bay.
Rosen was released Friday by the Dolphins after the team tried to find a trade for him.
According to NFL Network, the former UCLA QB's agents initially went unclaimed on waivers. His agents reportedly wanted the former first-round pick to become a free agent so he could have more choice in his next team.
Rosen was drafted by the Cardinals in 2018, but struggled throughout his first season. Arizona selected Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft and traded Rosen to the Dolphins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Rosen has a 3-13 record in 16 NFL starts, and he's appeared in 20 games.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- The Titans signed former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year deal, worth up to $15 million. As part of the agreement, the club agreed not to use the franchise tag on him at the conclusion of his deal. (Mike Florio, PFT)
- The Dolphins are expected to sign former Browns fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway to their practice squad. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Steelers are bringing back QB Josh Dobbs, a former fourth-round pick of the club in 2017. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)
- Adrian Peterson said knowing Lions assistant Darell Bevell played a role in his decision to sign with Detroit. (Josina Anderson, NFL reporter)
- The Bears are adding veteran defensive end Mario Edwards, a second-round pick in 2015. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- The deal the Saints offered Clowney was roughly $2 million lower than the Titans' offer. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)