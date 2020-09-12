Star running back Alvin Kamara has reached an agreement with the Saints on a five-year, $75 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports the deal will give Kamara $75 million in new money and includes a $15 million signing bonus.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two sides were close on reaching a lucrative deal. Kamara, 25, was set to make a little over $2 million in 2020–the final year of his contract with the Saints.

Through his first three seasons in New Orleans, Kamara has tallied 2,408 rushing yards, 243 receptions for 2,068 yards and 37 touchdowns.

