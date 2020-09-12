NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara Agrees to Five-Year, $75 Million Contract Extension With Saints
Star running back Alvin Kamara has reached an agreement with the Saints on a five-year, $75 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reports the deal will give Kamara $75 million in new money and includes a $15 million signing bonus.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the two sides were close on reaching a lucrative deal. Kamara, 25, was set to make a little over $2 million in 2020–the final year of his contract with the Saints.
Through his first three seasons in New Orleans, Kamara has tallied 2,408 rushing yards, 243 receptions for 2,068 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- WR Copper Kupp is finalizing a three-year extension with the Rams that will keep him in Los Angeles through 2023. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- RB Dalvin Cook and the Vikings have agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension with over $28 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans's game status has changed from doubtful to questionable ahead of Sunday's opener against the Saints. (Team announcement)
- The Saints "tweaked" DT Sheldon Rankins's contract to add two voidable years and clear $4 million in 2020 salary cap space. Rankins will still be due around $7.7 million this season and can become a free agent in March. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)