Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 2 Start 'Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Robbie Gould at Jets

Gould was one of the top-scoring kickers in fantasy leagues a week ago, scoring 10 points in a loss to the Cardinals. I'd keep him active this week as the veteran has a great matchup against the Jets next on the slate. Their defense allowed a combined nine fantasy points to rookie Tyler Bass in his NFL debut, converting on kicks of 22 and 19 yards.

Start ‘Em

Dan Bailey at Colts

Bailey scored just four fantasy points in Minnesota's opener and was held without a field-goal attempt in a loss to Green Bay. He should rebound this week, as he'll face a Colts defense that allowed 8.5 points a game to kickers last season and 11 fantasy points to Josh Lambo in their opener. The DraftKings Sportsbook total for this contest is 47.5, so we should see a good amount of scoring.

Ryan Succop vs. Panthers

Fantasy fans who like to stream kickers should consider adding Succop this week. While he didn’t do much in the opener, the veteran has a great matchup against the Panthers up next. Their defense allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers a season ago, and Daniel Carlson beat them for two field goals and four extra points last week.

More Starts

Chris Boswell vs. Broncos

Younghoe Koo at Cowboys

Sleepers

Joey Slye at Buccaneers

Tyler Bass at Dolphins

Week 2 Sit 'Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Ravens

Fairbairn was held to just two points in the season opener, and this week's matchup against the Ravens makes him a fade for me once again. Baltimore gave up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to kickers a season ago, including a Week 11 contest against the Texans when Fairbairn missed one field goal and scored just one fantasy point.

Sit ‘Em

Jason Myers vs. Patriots (SNF)

Myers produced a decent line last week, scoring eight points on one field goal and five extra points in Atlanta. I'd fade him this week, as Seattle hosts a Patriots team that's been very tough on kickers. The position averaged the second-fewest points (4.69) against them in 2019, and Jason Sanders had just three points last week.

Jake Elliott vs. 49ers

Elliott is coming off a five-point stinker against the Football Team, and an upcoming matchup against the Niners makes him a fade this week. Their defense gave up the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers (5.3 PPG) last year, so Elliott could struggle for chances. He has also scored seven or fewer fantasy points in six of his last eight games since 2019.

More Sits

Mike Badgley vs. Chiefs

Brandon McManus at Steelers

Busts

Daniel Carlson vs. Saints

Josh Lambo at Titans

