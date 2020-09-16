Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight Ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 2 Start 'Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Hunter Henry at Chiefs

Henry had a solid opener for fantasy fans, hauling in five of his eight targets for 73 yards in a win over the Bengals. He ranked second among Chargers receivers in snaps behind Keenan Allen as well, and his eight targets also tied Allen for second. He should be in your starting lineups against the Chiefs, as Henry scored 14-plus fantasy points in both of their 2019 matchups. Game script could also dictate the Chargers (+8.5) are throwing a ton.

Start ‘Em

Jared Cook at Raiders

Cook produced five catches for 80 yards in the Saints' opener, and he has now had at least 84 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of his last seven games dating back to last season. The veteran could also see more opportunities in the passing attack with Michael Thomas at less than 100 percent. Cook also has a great matchup in a revenge game against the Raiders in a contest that has a 50.5 over/under total based on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Higbee at Eagles

Higbee didn’t do much in his 2020 debut, scoring a mere seven points despite a positive matchup against the Cowboys. He did play 65 snaps in the contest, which was far more than Gerald Everett (24), so he's the top tight end in Los Angeles (if there were any questions). I'd roll with him against another NFL East team, the Eagles, who allowed a touchdown and 13.7 fantasy points to Logan Thomas in their season-opening game.

Hayden Hurst at Cowboys

Hurst didn't perform well in his debut with the Falcons, catching just three of five targets for 38 yards. He was the clear fourth option in the passing game too, as Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage all had nine catches and 100-plus yards. Still, he does have a nice upcoming matchup against a Cowboys team that allowed the third-most points to tight ends last season and just lost LB Leighton Vander Esch to an injured collarbone.

More Starts

Austin Hooper vs. Bengals (TNF)

Dallas Goedert vs. Rams

Eric Ebron vs. Broncos

DFS Bargains

Noah Fant at Steelers (DraftKings: $4,400)

O.J. Howard vs. Panthers (DraftKings: $3,900)

Logan Thomas at Cardinals (DraftKings: $3,600)

Week 2 Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Rob Gronkowski vs. Panthers

Gronkowski was quiet in his first NFL game since 2018, hauling in two of three targets for 11 yards. While he did lead all Bucs tight ends in snaps (54), O.J. Howard had more targets (6) and scored on one of Tom Brady's two touchdowns. This week's matchup versus the Panthers isn't great either, as tight ends averaged the fourth-fewest points against them last season. Their defense also held Darren Waller to just 45 yards in Week 1.

Sit ‘Em

Jack Doyle vs. Vikings

Doyle had just four targets for the Colts in their opener, as Philip Rivers looked to his wide receivers and runners at a far more consistent rate. Rivers threw to his backs on 44 percent of his pass attempts. So while Doyle played 54 snaps, he wasn't much involved in the passing attack. He also has a tough matchup next against the Vikings, who gave up an average of just 10.3 fantasy points per contest to opposing tight ends a season ago.

Mike Gesicki vs. Bills

Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Gesicki had just three catches for 30 yards in a loss to the Patriots. He’ll struggle to produce a good line this week too, as the Dolphins host a Bills defense that allowed the second-fewest points to tight ends last season and held Chris Herndon to 37 yards last week. Gesicki has also had trouble against Buffalo in his career, scoring 8.1 fantasy points or fewer in three career matchups against the AFC East foe.

Jimmy Graham vs. Giants

Graham scored a touchdown and was targeted seven times last by Mitchell Trubisky last weekend, and his 11.5 fantasy points were better than George Kittle and Darren Waller. Still, I think you’re chasing the points if you think he’ll repeat that performance, even against the Giants. Their defense was in the middle of the pack against the position last season, and the G-Men held Eric Ebron to one catch for just 18 yards in their season opener.

More Sits

Greg Olsen vs. Patriots (SNF)

Chris Herndon IV vs. 49ers

Ian Thomas at Buccaneers

DFS Fades

Zach Ertz vs. Rams (DraftKings: $5,600)

Evan Engram at Bears (DraftKings: $5,300)

T.J. Hockenson at Packers (DraftKings: $5,200)

