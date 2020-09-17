Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. Be sure to check out my Week 2 PPR rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions.

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 2 Start 'Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Jonathan Taylor vs. Vikings

Taylor is now the new lead back in Indianapolis after Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1. While the rookie will continue to share touches with Nyheim Hines, he still handled 57.7 percent of the team’s backfield touches in Jacksonville. The Vikings also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs in their opener, so Taylor is in a good spot to make an impact. He’s a virtual must-start in a game with a 47.5 over-under total.

Start ‘Em

Raheem Mostert at Jets

Mostert is coming off a huge performance against the Cardinals with 151 total yards and one touchdown, and he’s in line for another solid line in New York. While the Jets allowed just 22 fantasy points to Bills running backs last week, that total swells to 33.7 points when you add in Josh Allen’s rushing totals. The Men in Green are seven-point home dogs too, so game script could mean more Mostert and the Niners' backfield in the second half.

Benny Snell Jr. vs. Broncos

Snell was a popular add off the waiver wire in fantasy leagues, as James Conner went down with an injured ankle in Week 1. If Conner is inactive in Week 2, Snell becomes a solid flex option. He was the Steelers featured back once Conner left last week, rushing 19 times for 113 yards in a win over the Giants. This week he’ll face the Broncos, who allowed 116 rushing yards to Derrick Henry in their season-opening contest.

Ronald Jones vs. Panthers

It’s a risk to start Jones, who is one fumble or missed assignment from losing his job to Leonard Fournette. However, he did play 33 snaps compared to nine for Fournette in Week 1, and Jones also dominated the touches (19 to 6). Carolina’s defense is still brutal against the run, which was evident in their opener, so the Buccaneers should have a lot of success on the ground. Based on last week’s data, that makes Jones a legit flex option.

Zack Moss at Dolphins

This could be Devin Singletary too, as the two shared the workload in their opener against the Jets. Next up is another great matchup, this time against the Dolphins, who allowed the second-most scrimmage yards to runners (251), including 217 on the ground, in Week 1. DraftKings Sportsbook has Buffalo as a 5.5 road favorite, so game script could also help Moss, the power back of the duo, to get additional touches in the second half of the contest.

More Starts

Kareem Hunt vs. Bengals (TNF)

Todd Gurley at Cowboys

Nyheim Hines vs. Vikings

DFS Bargains

J.K. Dobbins at Texans (DraftKings: $5,100)

Benny Snell Jr. vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $4,500)

James Robinson at Titans (DraftKings: $4,400)

Week 2 Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Mark Ingram II at Texans

Ingram’s matchup looks good on paper, as the Texans allowed 138 rushing yards and a touchdown to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their opener. However, here’s the problem: Ingram played just 21 snaps (second to J.K. Dobbins' 23) and seemed to have lost his role as Baltimore’s goal-line back to this rookie teammate. So while the matchup might make him worth a look as a flex starter, Ingram’s low floor is a huge issue in a backfield committee.

Sit ‘Em

D’Andre Swift at Packers

Swift has to be the sickest man in all of Detroit after dropping what would have been a game-winning touchdown in a loss to the Bears. The rookie also took a back seat to Adrian Peterson in terms of carries, as the veteran had 58.3 percent of the rush attempts compared to Swift’s 8.8 percent. With Kerryon Johnson also in the mix, this three-headed backfield monster is tough to decipher regardless of the matchup. Buyer beware.

Sony Michel at Seahawks (SNF)

Michel started for the Patriots and scored a touchdown last week, but he played on just 19 snaps and averaged a gross 3.7 yards per attempt. He was also second on the roster in carries behind quarterback Cam Newton, who was used heavily as a runner and had five rushes (two touchdowns) in the red zone. While the Seahawks did allow a nice stat line to Todd Gurley last week, Michel is a tough sell for fans this weekend.

Antonio Gibson at Cardinals

Gibson is one of my favorite rookie sleepers, but it isn't easy to trust him after seeing Washington's opener. He did have 11 touches in the game, but Gibson played just 18 snaps and played second fiddle to Peyton Barber in the red zone. In fact, Barber had 10 red-zone touches, including six inside the five-yard line, while Gibson had just one such attempt. So while the matchup is good on paper, Gibson’s workload is an issue.

Jordan Howard vs. Bills

Howard found the Dolphins' end zone last week, but he had a brutal 0.9 yards-per-rush average and wasn’t targeted once in the passing game. He also had fewer carries than Myles Gaskin, who led the Dolphins backfield with 39 snaps. With what is a very questionable role in the offense and a tough matchup against the Bills (-5.5) next on the slate, Howard (and let’s be honest, every Miami runner) needs to be on the fantasy bench.

More Sits

Cam Akers at Eagles

Leonard Fournette vs. Panthers

Matt Breida vs. Bills

DFS Fades

David Montgomery vs. Giants (DraftKings: $5,600)

Mark Ingram II at Texans (DraftKings: $5,400)

Melvin Gordon at Steelers (DraftKings: $5,200)

