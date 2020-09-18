Joe Buck Surprised at Halftime With Hall of Fame Nod

As Joe Buck conducted his halftime duties during the Bengals-Browns Thursday Night Football broadcast, his Fox colleagues had a surprise up their sleeves: an invitation to Canton.

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO C. David Baker appeared in a pre-recorded video—narrated by actor and Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd, a friend of Buck's—announcing the longtime broadcaster as the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award, earning him a place in the Hall of Fame.

Buck's father, Jack Buck, was a renowned play-by-play announcer for football and baseball. He won the award in 1996, making the pair the first father-son duo to win it.

Joe Buck has called NFL games on Fox since 1994 when he was 25 years old. He became the network's lead broadcaster in 2002, and has been partnered exclusively with fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman since 2005. Buck has called six Super Bowls during his career, along with 22 World Series.