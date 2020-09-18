NFL Injury Roundup: 49ers TE George Kittle Out Sunday, Giants' Golden Tate Questionable
Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday night when the Browns beat the Bengals 35–30 in Cleveland.
The league's unconventional 2020 campaign began last week, following an August without any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several notable players are dealing with injuries entering Week 2, including 49ers star tight end George Kittle and a pair of Buccaneers receivers.
Take a look at some key injury updates around the league below.
- 49ers tight end George Kittle will sit out Sunday's game against the Jets, the team announced Friday. Kittle is still battling a sprained knee which kept him from practicing all week.
- Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, according to the Giants' official site. Tate missed the Giants' season opener and practice this week but is still expected to play in the team's game against the Bears this weekend.
- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans seems to have dealt with his hamstring after being taken off the injury reserve list and fully participating in practice today, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
- Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has been forced into the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during last Sunday's game against the Saints. He returned to practice Friday but his participation against the Panthers this weekend seems doubtful, Ian Rapoport reports.
- Running back Le’Veon Bell’s hamstring is keeping him off the field, so veteran running back Frank Gore is excepted to step up for the Jets this Sunday. Bell left the Jets' opener against the Giants last week to deal with his injury and will be eligible to return in three weeks. He was placed on injured reserve this week.
- The Falcons will get wide receiver Julio Jones back this weekend, according to Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, left tackle Jake Matthews is listed as questionable because of a knee injury. His participation in Sunday's game is still unknown, as he missed Wednesday's practice and was at limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.
- Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward has been placed on injury reserve after a fractured hand injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of the Athletic reported. His absence will be felt Sunday, as cornerback Bashaud Breeland is still dealing with a suspension as well.