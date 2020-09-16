NFL Week 2 Fantasy Injury Report - How Can the Saints Replace Michael Thomas' Production?

Before you finalize your Week 2 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Upsets and blowouts, plus key player injuries, were common themes during Week 1 action in the NFL. Below, we update key injuries that impact fantasy rosters. Check back during the course of the week for updates.

Don't forget, if you're a Fantasy PLUS member, you get complete access to the complete set of tools at FantasySP. SI subscribers receive personalized immediate injury alerts. They also have full access to trade value charts, starting option trends, player rankings, waiver wire suggestions, and so much more.

FULL NFL WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Fantasy Football Week 2 Injury News and Notes

Ready to win your fantasy league? Join SI Fantasy+ to get all the tools and expert advice you need to be a champion.

RB Le’Veon Bell, NYJ

INJURY: Hamstring

STATUS: IR – Earliest return Week 5

New York has placed Bell on the three-week injured reserve list. Bell suffered the injury in the first half but tried to play through it. He ended up with just 6.6 fantasy points in Week 1. Bell is eligible to return in Week 5 when the Jets host Arizona. Veteran Frank Gore, plus Josh Adams and Kalen Ballage, will form a committee in the Jets backfield. Rookie La'Mical Perine (ankle) is also expected to return in the near future.

WANT ADDITIONAL FANTASY INFORMATION?

SI Fantasy PLUS members get access to High Stakes Fantasy Insider and multiple FFWC Champion Shawn Childs' weekly rankings, projections, plays and more.

Check out Shawn's Week 2 Rankings

RB Marlon Mack, IND

INJURY: Achilles

STATUS: IR - Out for the season

Mack is out for the season after he tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter of the Colts' embarrassing Week 1 loss to Jacksonville. Rookie Jonathan Taylor will be the lead back moving forward. He is currently the No. 15 ranked running back with a $5,700 DFS price at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pass catching back Nyheim Hines will be a popular waiver wire pickup prior to Week 2.

Dr. Roto Top NFL Week 2 Waiver Wire Targets

RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN

INJURY: Turf Toe

STATUS: Questionable

Lindsay's turf toe injury has his Week 2 matchup vs the Steelers, "in doubt" according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Even if he is able to give it a go, the Steelers held Giants star running back Saquon Barkley to just six yards on Monday night, so Lindsay should remain on the bench regardless for fantasy owners.

WR Michael Thomas, NO

INJURY: High Ankle Sprain

STATUS: Doubtful

The high-ankle sprain Thomas suffered in Week 1 may be worse than it was originally thought to be. Thomas is likely to be placed on the three-week injured reserve list and could miss several weeks. This is a big blow to fantasy owners and the New Orleans offense as a whole. Unless the Saints make a move, Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith will top the WR depth chart until Thomas returns.

WR DeVante Parker, MIA

INJURY: Hamstring

STATUS: Questionable

Parker suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins 21-11 Week 1 loss in New England. He didn’t return and finished with a 4/43/0 line against the Patriots stout pass defense. WR Preston Williams was covered by stud CB Stephon Gilmore and caught 2-of-7 targets for 41 yards in his first game since Week 9 last season. His stock will rise if Parker misses any time.

WR Deebo Samuel / WR Brandon Aiyuk, SF

INJURY: Foot / Hamstring

STATUS: IR / Questionable

Samuel was placed on IR prior to Week 1 and isn’t eligible to return until Week 4. Rookie Aiyuk is nursing a hamstring injury and was inactive during Week 1. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hinted that Aiyuk will make his first career start in Week 2 on the road against the Jets. Monitor his practice time but Aiyuk ($4,300) may be a value buy in DFS contests at DraftKings.

RELATED: Mohamed Sanu signed with the 49ers on Tuesday. He reunites with Shanahan who was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta when Sanu posted a 59/653/4 line back in 2016. It’s a red flag that Sanu wasn’t able to stick with New England. The Patriots gave up a 2020 second round draft pick (J.K. Dobbins 55th OA) to acquire him from the Falcons midway through the 2019 season.

WR Denzel Mims, NYJ

INJURY: Hamstring

STATUS: IR – Earliest return Week 5

New York has placed rookie WR Mims on the three-week injured reserve list. This is more bad news for the beleaguered Jets as Mims is dealing with injuries to both of his hamstrings now. Mims didn’t play in Week 1 and will be sidelined until at least Week 5. Receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, plus TE Chris Herndon, will continue as the top targets for QB Sam Darnold.

TE George Kittle, SF

INJURY: Knee Spain

STATUS: Questionable

Kittle suffered a knee sprain in the second quarter of the 49ers’ Week 1 loss to Arizona. Kittle returned in the second half but didn’t add to his 4/44/0 first half stat line. While the injury isn’t considered serious, fantasy players need to monitor his practice time leading up to Week 2. Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley are uninspiring backup TE options for San Francisco if Kittle misses any time.

TE David Njoku, CLE

INJURY: Knee

STATUS: IR - Earliest return Week 5

After catching 3-of-3 targets, for 50 yards and 1 TD, Njoku was injured in the third quarter during the Browns 38-6 blowout loss to Baltimore. Austin Hopper and rookie Harrison Bryant will battle for tight end targets until Njoku returns. Hopper is likely to see more short-term targets. He should be considered as a waiver wire addition by owners looking to replace Njoku prior to Week 2.

TE Blake Jarwin, DAL

INJURY: ACL

STATUS: IR - Out for the season

Pegged as the heir-apparent to TE Jason Witten, Jarwin is out for the season. He tore his ACL on a non-contact play while running a route in the second quarter of the Cowboys Week 1 loss to the Rams. Dalton Schultz will be the TE1 in Dallas moving forward. Unless they add a quality player – it’s wise to ignore the TE position in Dallas. Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will continue to be the main targets for Dak Prescott.

Dominate Your Fantasy Football Leagues in 2020

NFL Week 2 opens with the Browns vs. Bengals battle in the Thursday Night Football primetime contest. Our Senior Analyst Michael Fabiano and our entire staff are ready to help you win. Our community gets access to Sports Illustrated's Award-Winning Weekly Rankings and Projections. Each week they are completely customizable to your scoring system and league settings, and are consistently one of the most accurate in the industry. In fact, our rankings are so accurate, we were just recognized as a top 5 rankings provider out of 150 fantasy industry experts and analysts over the last three seasons! Rankings you can trust.

Join Us: Fantasy lineups encounter player injuries and shake-ups every week, and many believe this year we're in for the most wild Sunday mornings ever. Not only will you get access to our industry award-winning fantasy rankings, we designed the all new SI Fantasy Plus membership around personal access to some of the top ranked fantasy players in the world. Join the club. Become a Member today and ask your questions every Sunday and all season long in our Premium Football room.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today!