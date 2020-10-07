Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, according to the team's injury report.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the injury is not considered serious and Jackson was held out Wednesday for "precautionary reasons." Robert Griffin III took first-team reps in Jackson's stead.

The 2019 league MVP has thrown seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He has also run for 235 yards and one score.

In Baltimore's 31-17 win over Washington on Sunday, the former No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL draft also became the fastest player to record 5,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards.

Entering Week 5's matchup with the Bengals, the 3-1 Ravens rank No. 31 in the NFL in passing offense, just ahead of the winless Jets.

"I'm not happy because I would like to connect with my guys on those passes," Jackson said Wednesday. "I feel like there are a lot of yards and touchdowns we've been leaving on the field when we don't connect. That's probably why our passing isn't where it's supposed to be. But I feel it's early in the season."

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.