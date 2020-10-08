The upcoming Titans-Bills game initially set to take place this Sunday in Nashville is being moved to Tuesday assuming there are no more positive COVID-19 tests from the Tennessee organization, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In a corresponding scheduling adjustment, if the Week 5 Bills-Titans game is played this Tuesday, then the Week 6 Bills-Chiefs game originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 will be played on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The NFL has already postponed and rescheduled the Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.

The Titans had an additional positive test result return on Thursday, raising their outbreak to 23 cases. As a result the team's facility remains closed and the team is currently prohibited from any in-person activities.

NFL Network reported Wednesday that the NFL and NFLPA are looking into an alleged informal workout by players on the team from last week. According to longtime Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky, players on the Tennessee Titans gathered for a group workout on Sept. 30 at a Nashville private school despite an NFL directive against holding such activities while the team facility was closed.

Per Kuharsky, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among the players present at the workouts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on Sunday that the NFL and NFLPA are also investigating whether the team violated the league's virus-related protocols.