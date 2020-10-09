The NFL sent out a memo saying teams can be penalized during games if someone approaches officials while not wearing an appropriate face covering.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell sent the memo to teams on Friday informing clubs that officials have been authorized to penalize teams for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The memo came in response to complaints from the NFL Referees Association about coaches pulling down their face coverings to yell at officials. The NFLRA disapproved of Ravens coach John Harbaugh doing so in Week 3.

"We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games. Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times," the memo reads.

"Please be vigilant in your efforts to comply with the face covering and physical distancing requirements as you interact with game officials. Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the pandemic."

Officials can now call a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct on an offending individual or team. Other actions include fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks.

Five coaches have been fined $100,000 apiece for the infraction, while their teams were also fined $250,000.

The league's COVID-19 protocols require everyone on the sidelines to wear face masks except players who are actively participating in the game. Officials can only remove their masks to announce a penalty.