It is clear Tom Brady isn’t used to losing, because he sure isn’t good at it.

Ultimately it may be mistakes that most make him miss Bill Belichick, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most penalized team in the league (they were last year too), and currently the New England Patriots are the least.

But Brady himself certainly contributed to their rough evening against the Chicago Bears and here’s four reasons why it was not a good night for the GOAT.

Number one: He lost to Nick Foles...again...falling to 0-2 against the journeyman, and Super Bowl winning QB. I don’t know if I can really blame Brady for not shaking hands in the age of Covid but he still did have to run to the locker room for the second time after taking a rough L to the former Philadelphia Eagle.

Number two: He threw a Tompa tantrum on the sideline. And to be honest, it was his best throw of the night. Look, Brady is a competitive guy and incredibly accomplished, so he can get away with that, but it doesn’t look so great after the fact when people are calling one of the oldest players in the NFL a baby.

Number three: He seemingly forgot what down it was on the final drive of the game. I mean I’ve seen Brady compared with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but to be honest, I never thought I’d see the same for him and J.R. Smith. I guess whatever TB-12 products he is taking didn’t work for him in that moment.

Number four: Oops. I lost track and actually only came up with three reasons. I guess you could say I pulled a Brady, so I’ll also make like Tom and just get outta here early.