The Tennessee Titans will hit the field for the first time in 16 days when they host the Buffalo Bills for their Week 5 matchup on Tuesday.

Tennessee (3-0) is coming off a bye week after multiple players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the shutdown of its practice facility. Meanwhile, the Bills (4-0) will be looking to remain undefeated this season after a Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

All players and personnel among the Titans and Bills returned negative results in their latest round of COVID-19 testing, confirming that Tuesday's game can go on as planned.

The Titans have remained atop the AFC South through their first three games. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has recorded six passing touchdowns and one interception on 67.3% completion during the team's hot start while running back Derrick Henry has rushed for two touchdowns and 319 yards.

The Buffalo Bills have been powered by the strong play of quarterback Josh Allen as they sit atop the AFC East. Allen has recorded 12 passing and three rushing touchdowns, countered by one interception, on 70.9% completion with wide receiver Stefon Diggs totaling 403 receiving yards.

Before the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, which included 13 cases among players, the team was slated to face the Steelers in Week 4. Instead, Tennessee will host Pittsburgh in Week 7, which was previously scheduled to be the team's bye week.