It's Week 6! This week looks a little different, with no game on Thursday and another double-header on Monday. As has been the case all season, we hope to see every game played but we know that the possibility of positive COVID-19 tests makes all things tentative.

This week gives us some great games. Will Tom Brady's Bucs beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? One of our staffers says yes. Will the Bills take down the Chiefs? Two of our writers say so. Will Andy Dalton win his first start as a Cowboy? We are split 50–50.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

