Report: Dolphins to Name Tua Tagovailoa as Starter

The Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback when they return from their bye week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Miami will name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as its starter and move Ryan Fitzpatrick to backup.

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut and completed his first career pass in the Dolphins' 24–0 victory over the winless Jets on Sunday. The No. 5 pick in the NFL draft completed two pass attempts for nine yards after he entered during the fourth quarter.

Fitzpatrick continued to shine on Sunday, completing 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran QB has started all six of Miami's games this season. He beat out Josh Rosen for the starting job in a training camp battle in 2019.

Miami will have a bye in Week 7 before hosting the Rams on Nov. 1. The Dolphins are seeking their first play

