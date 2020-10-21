Recently Signed RB Le'Veon Bell Looking to Help Chiefs 'Any Way I Can'

New Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell said Wednesday that he doesn't have to worry about getting individual touches on his new team, citing the breadth of talent all over the field.

"There are a lot of [good] players. I don't necessarily have to worry about how many times I'm touching it," the three-time Pro Bowl RB said Wednesday.

"It was just undeniable to try to come here to help this team any way I can help them out. When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons and there's only one football to kind of go around. I think there's going to be a lot of opportunity to kind of show what I can do in space, running routes."

Bell, who said he joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal for the chance to play for head coach Andy Reid and alongside QB Patrick Mahomes, added that he thought Kansas City's offense was a good fit for his skill set.

"I'm glad I've got this opportunity," Bell said.

"I’ve never played with a player MVP-wise so it’s gonna be fun. I think it’s a lot of weapons, it’s gonna be fun for me.”

Bell was released in mid-October by the New York Jets, having completed less than two full seasons of a four-year contract he signed ahead of the 2019 campaign. The 28-year-old has played in only two games this year and recorded 113 total yards, having missed Weeks 2-4 with a hamstring injury. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in his time with New York.

In joining the Chiefs, Bells is added to a backfield headlined by first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He rushed for 161 yards in Kansas City's Week 6 win over the Bills.

The All-Pro RB's status for Sunday is unclear, as Reid indicated that Bell's performance in practice this week will help determine if he suits up vs. the Broncos.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.