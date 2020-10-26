Cam Newton 'Embarrassed' by Benching vs. 49ers

Patriots QB Cam Newton spent the end of the Patriots' 33–6 loss to the 49ers on the bench and he's moving forward like his job is in jeopardy.

"For any type of competitor, do you feel embarrassed? Yeah. ...The first thing I said to myself coming home was, 'You keep playing games like that, bro, and it's going to be a permanent change,'" Newton said during his Monday morning radio appearance on WEEI.

Newton was benched for backup Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter as New England struggled against San Francisco. Newton tallied just nine completions and 95 yards passing, and he added three interceptions. The former Auburn product doesn't look to be in peak form as the Patriots' offense continues to sputter.

However, there is no quarterback controversy brewing in New England despite Newton's benching. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said postgame that Newton will "absolutely" remain the starting quarterback moving forward, adding the move to put in Stidham was made to give the young quarterback extra reps.

"I don't feel offended by what was done. I don't feel offended having this type of conversation. I'm a realist," Newton told WEEI.

"I don't fear my position stability more so than controlling the locker room. Performances like yesterday jeopardize [that]. It's like, 'Oh my God!' Players talk, and that's what's most important to me. Knowing you have your coaches' belief [is good], but my belief is that I want to have the whole facility. ...It doesn't start with no miraculous play. It's a whole body of work that goes into performing on Sunday."

The Patriots fell to 2–4 on Sunday. After last week's 18–12 loss to the Broncos, the team dropped to a losing record in October for the first time since 2002. Newton took responsibility for the loss and said, "There's no need to press the panic button."

The Patriots will return to the field on Nov. 1 as they travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.

