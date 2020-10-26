Report: Washington LB Not Expected to Be Suspended for Dalton Hit

Report: Washington LB Jon Bostic Not Expected to Be Suspended for Andy Dalton Hit

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended for his hit on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL is considering a fine.

Midway through the third quarter, Bostic hit Dalton in the head as the Cowboys QB was sliding to the turf. Dalton exited the game and did not return after sustaining a concussion. Bostic was ejected from the game as a result of the tackle.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on Sunday that he apologized to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for the play.

"I wanted him to know that we don't play that way, and it's unfortunate that it happened," Rivera told PFT.

McCarthy told reporters afterward that he took exception to the hit, seemingly more so, though, because of how his team responded.

We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

The Cowboys trailed 22-3 at the time of the play. Dalton, to that point, had completed just nine of his 19 pass attempts for 75 yards. He also had an interception.

Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, a rookie seventh-round pick from James Madison University, played the remainder of the contest. DiNucci completed two of his three pass attempts for 39 yards in Dallas' 25-3 loss.

Both Washington and Dallas are now 2-5 on the season.