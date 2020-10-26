Report: Washington LB Not Expected to Be Suspended for Dalton Hit

Jon Bostic not expected to be suspended for Andy Dalton hit - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Washington LB Jon Bostic Not Expected to Be Suspended for Andy Dalton Hit

Author:
Publish date:

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended for his hit on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

However, according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, the NFL is considering a fine.

Midway through the third quarter, Bostic hit Dalton in the head as the Cowboys QB was sliding to the turf. Dalton exited the game and did not return after sustaining a concussion. Bostic was ejected from the game as a result of the tackle.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on Sunday that he apologized to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for the play.

"I wanted him to know that we don't play that way, and it's unfortunate that it happened," Rivera told PFT.

McCarthy told reporters afterward that he took exception to the hit, seemingly more so, though, because of how his team responded.

We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

The Cowboys trailed 22-3 at the time of the play. Dalton, to that point, had completed just nine of his 19 pass attempts for 75 yards. He also had an interception.

Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, a rookie seventh-round pick from James Madison University, played the remainder of the contest. DiNucci completed two of his three pass attempts for 39 yards in Dallas' 25-3 loss.

Both Washington and Dallas are now 2-5 on the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Travis Kelce Score
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

The usual suspects, Travis Kelce and George Kittle, are ranked first and second on the Week 8 fantasy rankings.

davante-adams-burning-questions-960.jpg
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Davante Adams and both Falcons superstars, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, rank inside the Top 3 heading into Week 8.

henry
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Two stud running backs in Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara top the list of rushers heading into Week 8.

patrick-mahomes
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 Fantasy Football Player Rankings: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers find themselves at the top of the early Week 8 player rankings

dk-metcalf
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Reacts to D.K. Metcalf Pulling Off the NFL Play of the Year

Budda Baker was one of the people impressed by D.K. Metcalf's ridiculous speed.

Browns wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Torn ACL

Beckham injured his knee during the first quarter of the Browns' win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Jon Bostic
Play
NFL

Report: Washington LB Not Expected to Be Suspended for Dalton Hit

Washington LB Jon Bostic hit Andy Dalton in the head as the Cowboys QB was sliding to the turf.

brady thumb
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Got the Patriots Out of His System

Tom Brady playing well with the Bucs while the Patriots struggle makes his tenure in Tampa a success already.