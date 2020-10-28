Carlos Dunlap trade: Seahawks acquire Bengals defensive end - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Source: Bengals Trading DE Carlos Dunlap to Seahawks

Author:
Publish date:
carlos-dunlap-cincinnati-bengals

The Bengals are trading defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. 

Cincinnati will receive draft pick compensation as well as offensive lineman B.J. Finney in the deal, per Breer.  

Dunlap had seen his playing time diminish in recent weeks in his 11th season with the Bengals. The two-time Pro Bowler recently began to agitate for a trade, even going as far as to list his house for sale on Twitter. Dunlap finally got his wish on Wednesday. 

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft. He's been a consistent force for Cincinnati over the last decade, tallying 82.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. The Florida product will leave the Bengals as the franchise's all-time sack leader.

Cincinnati currently sits last in the AFC North at 1–5–1. The Seahawks lead the NFC West at 5–1. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shotzi_courtesy WWE
Play
Video

Shotzi Blackheart To Host NXT's Halloween Havoc

Shotzi Blackheart hosts this Wednesday’s Halloween Havoc-themed edition of NXT. Full of charisma, determination, and fearlessness, Shotzi possesses all the qualities needed for stardom in WWE. Shotzi spoke with SI's Justin Barrasso about her role on this Wednesday’s show and the ...read more

  • 4 minutes ago
rockets-lost-revenue-daryl-morey-tweet
Play
NBA

Report: Daryl Morey Nearing Deal With 76ers to Head Basketball Operations

Less than two weeks ago, Daryl Morey announced he was stepping down from the Rockets' GM role.

kamara
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Running Back Breakdown and Rankings

With four teams on a BYE the running back pool is limited and DFS players need to choose the right running backs for their DraftKings lineups to maximize profits. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every rusher but in this video we discuss a handful of backs to consider ...read more

  • 7 minutes ago
devante admas
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Wide Receiver Breakdown and Rankings

DFS players looking to cash in on DFS contests need to choose the right wide receivers for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every pass catcher but in this video we discuss a handful of receivers to consider for Week 8 including teammates ...read more

  • 8 minutes ago
Messi-Barcelona-New-Season
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Turin on Wednesday for one of the most highly anticipated Champions League matches of the year.

Marcus-Rashford-Food-Vouchers-Kids-Man-United
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig

Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in their second match of the Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Quarterback Breakdown and Rankings

Week 8 in the NFL and Daily Fantasy Sports players are looking to figure out which quarterbacks to use for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every passer and their match-up for Week 8 but in the above video we focus on a handful of quarterbacks ...read more

  • 12 minutes ago
Racing-Louisville-Branding
Play
Soccer

NWSL Sets Expansion Draft Rules–With New Wrinkles–for Louisville

Racing Louisville will continue building out its inaugural roster in the Nov. 12 draft.