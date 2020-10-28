Source: Bengals Trading DE Carlos Dunlap to Seahawks

The Bengals are trading defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Cincinnati will receive draft pick compensation as well as offensive lineman B.J. Finney in the deal, per Breer.

Dunlap had seen his playing time diminish in recent weeks in his 11th season with the Bengals. The two-time Pro Bowler recently began to agitate for a trade, even going as far as to list his house for sale on Twitter. Dunlap finally got his wish on Wednesday.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft. He's been a consistent force for Cincinnati over the last decade, tallying 82.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. The Florida product will leave the Bengals as the franchise's all-time sack leader.

Cincinnati currently sits last in the AFC North at 1–5–1. The Seahawks lead the NFC West at 5–1.