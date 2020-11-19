NFL Rumors: Swift Questionable for Week 11 After Concussion

SI.com
NFL Rumors: D'Andre Swift Suffers Concussion, Week 11 Status in Doubt

The Lions' offense has shown some spark in 2020, largely thanks to rookie running back D'Andre Swift. However, Detroit could be without its offensive engine for a Week 11 matchup with the Panthers.

Swift did not practice on Thursday due to a concussion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is now questionable for Sunday. 

The Georgia product has made a major impact for Detroit in recent weeks. Swift has tallied 440 yards in his last five games, scoring four touchdowns. After struggling to find a running game for much of the last decade, the Lions have a likely franchise anchor in Swift. As for Sunday, Matthew Stafford may have to carry the load once again.

Check out the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to start against the Lions due to an MCL sprain. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Thursday due to a foot injury. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Packers wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Eagles placed receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside , John Hightower and Deontay Burnett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• The Texans will not make interim GM Jack Easterby their full-time general manager in 2021. (John McClain, Houston Chronicle)

