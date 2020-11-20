Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater 'Questionable' for Sunday

Although Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater was limited in practice all week due to a right knee injury and participated in Friday's walkthrough, the starter isn't ruled out just yet for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Friday that he thinks Bridgewater's status will be a "game-time decision" on Sunday.

"I feel better. I think he's getting better. All along, I think I've felt good about where it's headed, it's just a matter of will we have enough time to get him to where he can be," Rhule said. "I think it will truly be a game-time decision depending on how he feels and how I feel about how he feels."

Bridgewater suffered an injury on a third-down sack by Tampa Bay's Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter with 5:24 remaining. The Panthers went on to lose 46-23 to the Buccaneers.

His MRI showed that there was no structural damage in his knee, and it is not the same knee that was severely damaged in 2016 against the Vikings.

The 28-year-old was reportedly experiencing soreness and swelling in the injured knee on Wednesday when he was listed as limited for practice.

If Bridgewater is not available on Sunday, the starting job will go to Will Grier or P.J. Walker. Grier, a Davidson native selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Carolina, has not played in a game this season. He went 0-2 in two games last year.

Walker, who played for Rhule at Temple and spent time in the XFL before signing with Carolina, served as the backup last Sunday. He went 2-for-4 for 12 yards.

So far this season, Bridgewater has a 72.1% completion rate for 2,552 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Other notable injuries on the Panthers' roster include running back Christian McCaffrey, who will miss his second consecutive game because of an AC joint separation in his shoulder.