Report: Several Within Saints Believe Winston Should Start Over Hill

Report: Multiple People in Saints Organization Believe Winston Should Start Over Hill

Multiple players and people within the Saints' organization believe that quarterback Jameis Winston should be the team's starter on Sunday vs. the Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, according to Schefter, the Saints view Sunday's game as a chance to evaluate Hill as a quarterback and begin to determine his long-term role with the franchise.

"Sean just wants to know," one source with a deep knowledge of head coach Sean Payton's thinking told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hill, 30, signed a two-year, $21 million contract this offseason, but has thrown just five passes this year, completing four of them for 86 yards. Hill has carved out a unique role with the Saints over the past four seasons as a read-option quarterback who has played multiple positions on offense and on special teams.

He is starting at quarterback Sunday over Winston, who joined New Orleans this offseason after being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft of the Buccaneers.

Winston, 26, relieved starting quarterback Drew Brees last Sunday in New Orleans's 27–13 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Brees suffered multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung in the victory. ESPN's Ed Werder reporting Saturday that Brees is dealing with 11 fractured ribs. Brees has been placed on injured reserve, though he may still return this season.

Winston completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 63 yards in last Sunday's win.

According to Schefter, Brees, 41, remains likely to retire after this season. If Brees does elect to retire, he has already inked a deal to join NBC Sports to contribute to their on-air football coverage.

Kickoff for Sunday's Falcons-Saints game is set for 1 p.m. ET.