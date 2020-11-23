Tagovailoa Benched for Fitzpatrick in Dolphins Loss

Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter of Miami's 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Tagovailoa took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins quarterback on Oct. 20. He went 3–0 in his first three starts, but the Alabama product struggled mightily on Sunday. Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes, tallying just 83 yards passing.

Fitzpatrick nearly led a Miami comeback as he replaced Tagovailoa. The 16-year veteran completed 12 passes for 117 yards, though he did throw an interception with just over a minute remaining.

The Dolphins fell to 6–4 in 2020 with Sunday's loss. Miami reached the postseason in 2016, though the franchise has not won a playoff game since 2000.

Tagovailoa will remain the Dolphins starter in Week 12 as they face the Jets, according to head coach Brian Flores.