SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tua Tagovailoa Benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick as Dolphins Lose to Broncos

Author:
Updated:
Original:
tua-tagovailoa-dolphins

Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter of Miami's 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. 

Tagovailoa took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins quarterback on Oct. 20. He went 3–0 in his first three starts, but the Alabama product struggled mightily on Sunday. Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes, tallying just 83 yards passing. 

Fitzpatrick nearly led a Miami comeback as he replaced Tagovailoa. The 16-year veteran completed 12 passes for 117 yards, though he did throw an interception with just over a minute remaining. 

The Dolphins fell to 6–4 in 2020 with Sunday's loss. Miami reached the postseason in 2016, though the franchise has not won a playoff game since 2000. 

Tagovailoa will remain the Dolphins starter in Week 12 as they face the Jets, according to head coach Brian Flores.

YOU MAY LIKE

tua-tagovailoa-dolphins
NFL

Tagovailoa Benched for Fitzpatrick in Dolphins Loss

Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards before being replaced in the fourth quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a layup.
Play
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs 4-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks

Bogdanovic, the No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has averaged double-digit points in each of his three seasons.

Marc Gasol throws a pass.
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Marc Gasol Narrowing Focus to Lakers, Raptors

Gasol, 35, has spent the last season and a half with the Raptors.

dabo swinney
Play
College Football

Dabo Swinney: COVID-19 Was 'Just an Excuse' to Cancel FSU Game

Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game was postponed after a Clemson player who made the trip to Tallahassee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton talks to New Orleans Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during warmups before the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on November 28, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Play
NFL

Sean Payton May Be the Best QB Whisperer of His Era

Is it possible we've underrated the Saints coach's role in the Payton-Brees partnership through all of these years?

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) celebrates after a stop during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.
College Football

CFB Teams State Their Case for Playoff Consideration

The CFP selection committee will release its first rankings Tuesday night and The Dash helps worthy teams compose opening arguments for playoff consideration.

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew has words with an official in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.
College Basketball

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew Tests Positive for COVID-19

Drew: "I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely."

Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Raptors in game seven of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Play
NBA

Celtics, Tatum Agree on Extension That Works for All Involved

Jayson Tatum will be seeing green in addition to wearing it after signing a five-year, maximum extension with the Celtics on Sunday.