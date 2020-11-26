Report: Ravens Discipline Strength Coach Over COVID-19 Conduct

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday night that they disciplined "a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens."

Sources later told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Ravens disciplined a strength and conditioning coach "for not reporting symptoms and not consistently wearing a mask or tracking device."

This comes hours after the NFL announced the Ravens-Steelers matchup that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed until Sunday afternoon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported that the Ravens had five players and four staffers test positive for COVID-19 this week.

But by Wednesday evening, seven Ravens were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with positive tests or close contacts following tracing, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari.

Multiple Steelers players expressed their frustration on Twitter.

The Ravens have lost three of their four previous games and were scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday before Thursday's matchup. The Steelers enter the AFC North divisional matchup undefeated.

While the Ravens were proactive with their internal discipline, they could still face penalties from the league.