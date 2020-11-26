Holiday Giving: Adrian Peterson Donates 100,000 Meals

As the U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several professional athletes are doing what they can to make sure their communities don't go hungry this Thursday.

Lions' running back Adrian Peterson teamed up with The Athlete's Corner to donate 100,000 meals to families in need this holiday season in an effort to help fight hunger in Detroit.

Peterson initially planned to donate 1,000 meals for every Lions touchdown and 2,000 meals for each of his own touchdowns in November and December, according to an op-ed Peterson wrote in the Detroit Free Press.

"One in seven people in Michigan report dealing with food insecurity, according to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, and that includes one in seven children," Peterson wrote. "These families are the same ones we worship with, share classrooms with, and root for the Lions with."

Peterson and the Lions will face the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day, and the 35-year-old wants fans to "take a second and learn why I’m dedicating my performance this very special Thanksgiving."

The donation will go to Gleaners Community Food Bank, which serves those in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties in Michigan with the help of Feeding America.

Here's how other athletes are serving their neighbors and communities this holiday season.