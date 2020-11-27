Tua Tagovailoa (Thumb) Questionable vs. Jets

SI.com
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Questionable vs. Jets With Thumb Injury

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after he suffered a thumb injury in practice this week.

Coach Brian Flores said he would watch Tagovailoa's practice film before making a final decision. The rookie has been limited after jamming the thumb on his throwing hand on a helmet during Wednesday's practice.

"Anytime there's anything you have to make a declaration," Flores told reporters, per ESPN. "We have to watch the film and see what he looks like. We just figured questionable was the best declaration for him."

Tagovailoa is coming off his worst game of the season after being benched for veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in Sunday's 20–13 loss to the Broncos. The Alabama product went 3–0 in his first three starts but struggled mightily against Denver. Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes and tallied just 83 yards passing. 

Flores said after the game that Tagovailoa will remain Miami's starter, but his thumb injury could give the Dolphins a reason to promote Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins fell to 6–4 with last weekend's loss but will face the winless Jets (0–10), who feature one of the NFL's worst defenses, on Sunday.

"I can't say specifically for Tua or any player on exactly what they can play through or not play though," Flores said on Friday. "I know he's a tough kid. He wants to play and we'll see how this goes."

Running back Myles Gaskin is also questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, while fellow running back Salvon Ahmed has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

