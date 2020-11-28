Lions Fire Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn

The Detroit Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, the team announced.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach. Both Patricia and Quinn are under contact through 2022.

Detroit (4–7) is coming off a 41–25 loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving Day. It was the Lions second consecutive loss after their last win came on Nov. 15 against the Washington football team. Detroit has lost four of its last five games by double digits.

Under Quinn and Patricia, the Lions went 13-29-1. The two were tasked with recharging the franchise that has not won a playoff game since 1992. With the Lions on track for a third-consecutive losing season, Patricia finished coaching tenure in Detroit with a .314 winning percentage.

After a disappointing 6–10 2018 season, Detroit finished 3-12-1 in 2019 when Matthew Stafford missed half of the season due to injury.

Jim Caldwell, who Quinn fired after going 9–7 in 2017, won 54.5% of his games, best among full-time Lions coaches in the expansion era, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Quinn replaced Martin Mayhew as general manager in January 2016 and brought Patricia in two years later. According to Birkett, ownership led to the firing of Patricia and Quinn.

The Lions currently sit at the bottom of the NFC North. Detroit will return to action on Dec. 6 when the Lions go on the road to face the Bears.