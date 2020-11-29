NFL Rumors: Hurts Expected to See Snap Increase vs. Seahawks

Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to receive an increase in playing time Monday in Philadelphia's game vs. the Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Hurts has been getting first-team reps at quarterback in practice ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup. Former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz is still expected to start Monday night's contest for the 3-6-1 Eagles.

Hurts, the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has thrown a pass on just two of his 31 snaps this season. Thus far, he has largely been used as a gadget player in Philadelphia's offense. The Alabama product has 12 carries for 56 rushing yards on the season and one catch for three yards.

Wentz is the middle of his worst NFL season. He enters Sunday's action leading the NFL in interceptions (14), sacks taken (40) and fumbles (10). He also ranks 32nd in completion percentage (58.4%) among all qualified quarterbacks.

Kickoff for Monday night's game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

