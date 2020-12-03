NFL Reinstating WR Josh Gordon From Suspension

The NFL has reinstated veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from his indefinite suspension, the league announced Thursday.

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely last December for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substance abuse. He has been suspended five times in eight years.

Gordon signed a one-year with the Seahawks in September and will rejoin the team this month. The league announced on December 9 (assuming he registers negative COVID-19 tests), Gordon will be permitted to attend team meetings and individual workouts, but not practice with the team or travel and attend games

On December 21, he will be eligible to play in the team's two final regular season. games.

The 29-year-old wideout applied for reinstatement in mid-June.

"Josh had a lapse because of his brother's death," Gordon's lawyer, Adam Kenner told reporters at the time. "That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what's proper, and understand how to manage these issues. He's installed the right team around him to make sure he's on the right path. He understands he's been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this."

Gordon was also suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy after being traded from Cleveland to New England that September.

He was reinstated on a "conditional basis" in August 2019 and was allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.

Last Oct. 31, the Patriots released him off the injured reserve and claimed by the Seahawks.

He caught seven passes for 139 yards with Seattle last season.

The Seahawks enter Week 13 8-3 and in first place in the NFC West.