49ers vs. Cowboys Flexed Out of 'Sunday Night Football,' Moved to Afternoon Kickoff

Evan Habeeb/USA Today Sports

The NFL has announced changes to its Week 15 schedule.

Initially, the 49ers (5–7) and the Cowboys (3–9) were slated to play each during primetime on NBC's Sunday Night Football slot. Instead, the game will be moved to 1 p.m. ET on CBS while the Browns and the Giants will play during NBC's primetime slot.

Cleveland (9–3) is looking to finish its season strong after securing its first winning season since 2007 in a 41–35 victory against the Titans on Sunday. The Giants (5–7) started the season 0–5 but have won four consecutive games to sit atop a messy NFC East. 

Considering the history of the rivalry, Cowboys-49ers games typically create huge TV ratings. Currently, Dallas—a team that suffered a 34–17 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday night—sit last in the NFC East. San Francisco is still in the hunt in the NFC playoff pictures hoping to make a push to get into the playoffs.

In addition to the primetime game change, the Jets will play the Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

As it stands now, in the AFC, the Steelers (11–1) sit atop the AFC playoff picture with the Chiefs (11–1) at No.2, the Bills at No. 3, the Titans (8–4) at No. 4, the Browns (9–3) at No. 5, the Dolphins (8–4) at No. 6 and the Colts (8–4) at No. 7. 

The Raiders (7–5), the Ravens (7–5) and the Patriots (6–6) all remain in the hunt. 

In the NFC, the Saints (10–2) sit at No. 1 in the NFC playoff picture. The Packers (9–3) sit at No.2, followed by the Rams (8–4) at No. 3, the Giants (5–7) at No. 4, the Seahawks (8–4) at No. 5, the Buccaneers (7–5) at No. 6 and the Vikings (6–6) at No. 7.

The Cardinals, the Bears, the Lions, the 49ers and the Washington Football Team all remain in the hunt. 

