Ravens Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Scores First Touchdown Since 2017

Dez Bryant threw up the 'X' in the end zone for the first time since 2017 on Sunday as he scored in the first half against Jacksonville.

Bryant secured his first catch of the afternoon in the back of the end zone on Sunday, giving Baltimore a 26–0 lead over the Jaguars late in the second quarter. Baltimore's offense is plenty potent already with Lamar Jackson leading a dominant rushing attack. Add Bryant to the mix, and Baltimore should sport a more versatile offense down the stretch.

It's been a long road for Bryant to score his first touchdown since 2017. The Oklahoma State product did not play in 2018 and 2019 due to a torn Achilles, and he's missed the last two Baltimore contests after testing positive for COVID-19

The Ravens enter Sunday third in the AFC North at 8–5. They are currently seeking their third straight playoff appearance in 2020. 

