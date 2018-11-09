The New Orleans Saints fear wide receiver Dez Bryant has torn his Achilles, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bryant was helped off of the field after apparently suffering the tear on the last play at practice, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. The wide receiver is undergoing an MRI Friday, per Pelissero.

The wide receiver tweeted Friday that his injury is "the ultimate test."

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

On Friday afternoon's injury report, New Orleans listed Bryant as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury.

Saints head coach Sean Payton announced earlier Friday that Bryant's status for Sunday's game was "undecided." It was reported that Bryant needed time to learn the offense and build chemistry with his new teammates.

Bryant, 30, has yet to play this season after a long free agency since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. He received interest from the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Orioles this summer but remained unsigned at the start of the season.

The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints Wednesday after working out for the team Tuesday. Veteran receivers Brandon Marshall, who was released by the Seahawks last week, and Kamar Aiken also worked out with New Orleans.

Marshall "impressed" the Saints Tuesday, and they could look to sign him in Bryant's absence, reports Schefter.

The Saints (7–1) are thin in the receiving corps after Ted Ginn Jr. was placed on injured reserve and with newly signed Cameron Meredith struggling over the last few games.

Michael Thomas is one of the best wideouts in the league and rookie Tre'Quan Smith is emerging as a reliable target, while running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Benjamin Watson have also thrived in this aerial attack. But New Orleans could use another weapon.

After his first official practice with the Saints on Thursday, Bryant told reporters that he was "excited" to play his former team soon. The Saints will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Nov. 29.

This Sunday New Orleans plays the Bengals in Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. ET.