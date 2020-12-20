NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Not Interested in Being Eagles' Long-Term Backup

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would want to move on from the franchise if he would no longer be the team's long-term starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz, who was replaced by rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia's Week 13 loss to the Packers, is not pleased with the way events have unfolded within the organization this season, according to ESPN.

Last week, player and team sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that Hurts would remain the team's starter this season. Head coach Doug Pederson has only announced publicly that Hurts is starting Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

According to multiple reports, teams around the league are expected to inquire about Wentz's availability via a trade this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last weekend that there are many strong voices within the organization who believe in Wentz. However, Rapoport acknowledged that a series of good starts by Hurts could make Wentz's future with the Eagles more complicated.

Wentz is currently in the midst of the worst season of his career. At the time of his benching, he leds the NFL in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) and was 31st in completion percentage (58.1%).

The former No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft has four years and $98.4 million remaining on his contract.

Hurts won his first-career start last weekend, throwing for 167 and a touchdown while adding 106 yards on the ground against the Saints.

The Eagles (4-8-1) face off against the Cardinals (7-6) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

