SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Not Interested in Being Eagles' Long-Term Backup

Author:
Publish date:

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would want to move on from the franchise if he would no longer be the team's long-term starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz, who was replaced by rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia's Week 13 loss to the Packers, is not pleased with the way events have unfolded within the organization this season, according to ESPN. 

Last week, player and team sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that Hurts would remain the team's starter this season. Head coach Doug Pederson has only announced publicly that Hurts is starting Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

According to multiple reports, teams around the league are expected to inquire about Wentz's availability via a trade this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last weekend that there are many strong voices within the organization who believe in Wentz. However, Rapoport acknowledged that a series of good starts by Hurts could make Wentz's future with the Eagles more complicated.

Wentz is currently in the midst of the worst season of his career. At the time of his benching, he leds the NFL in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) and was 31st in completion percentage (58.1%).

The former No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft has four years and $98.4 million remaining on his contract.

Hurts won his first-career start last weekend, throwing for 167 and a touchdown while adding 106 yards on the ground against the Saints.

The Eagles (4-8-1) face off against the Cardinals (7-6) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

  • Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tore his rib cartilage during last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, but is still expected to play on Sunday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is unlikely to return from injury this season. However, it is possible tight end George Kittle does return in either Week 16 or 17. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • All Week 15 games will take place as scheduled. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones is still hoping to play again this season after receiving a recent platelet-rich plasma injection to his hamstring. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

YOU MAY LIKE

Carson Wentz throws a pass
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Not Interested in Being Eagles' Long-Term Backup

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first-career start last weekend, throwing for 167 and a touchdown while adding 106 yards on the ground.

pitt helmet
Play
College Football

Tracker: The College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

As bowl season approaches, keep track of each program that's opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Notre Dame QB Ian Book and Teas A&M QB Kellen Mond
Play
College Football

Notre Dame or A&M? Playoff Debate Ending in Fitting Fashion

Of course the 2020 season comes down to debating which team's butt-kicking is worse than the other.

cincinnati tulsa
College Football

Cincinnati Beats Tulsa on Last-Second FG for AAC Championship

No. 6 Cincinnati stayed undefeated thanks to a game-winning field goal on the last play of the game in a rainy American Athletic Conference title game.

najee harris
College Football

Najee Harris, Alabama Hang On to Beat Florida in SEC Title Game Shootout

Harris had 245 total yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 7 Florida, 52-46.

NFL Week 15 Preview
Play
NFL

NFL Saturday Takeaways: AFC East Crown Returns to Buffalo, Packers Survive

Plus, Tua’s test against Belichick, Vance Joseph’s heroics in Arizona, Washington looks to win ugly, Brees returns, and more.

Former Raptor Jeremy Lin is reportedly signing with the Warriors G League team.
Play
NBA

Report: Jeremy Lin-to-Warriors Deal Off After Clearance Letter Fails to Arrive

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin was expected to sign with the Warriors and play for the team's G League affiliate.

rose-bowl
Play
College Football

Rose Bowl Semifinal Moved Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

County officials announced they are extending the restrictions, which include a ban on contact sports, through at least Jan. 8.