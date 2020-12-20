Report: NFL Teams Eyeing Pat Fitzgerald for HC Openings

Two NFL teams inquired about Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's availability Saturday afternoon after Northwestern lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, teams are expected to make formal requests to Fitzgerald as it pertains to head coach openings after the Wildcats' upcoming bowl game.

Fitzgerald is nearing the end of his 15th season as the Wildcats' head coach, and he has led the program to a winning record in five out of the last six seasons. NU has also won two Big Ten west division titles over the past three years.

The 45-year-old coach was reportedly a candidate in the Panthers' head coach search last offseason and additionally declined an interview with the Packers after the 2018 NFL season. A source close to Fitzgerald told ESPN that over the past five years, there have been nine NFL teams that have inquired about the Wildcats' head coach.

Fitzgerald also played linebacker at Northwestern but did not appear in any NFL games as a player.

Northwestern lost to Ohio State 22–10 on Saturday and fell to 6–2 on the season.